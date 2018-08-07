You are here:
Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court extends interim protection for P Chidambaram, Karti till 8 October

Business FP Staff Aug 07, 2018 11:15:04 IST

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court has granted another extension of interim protection to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti till 8 October, 2018, ANI reported.

The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till today (7 August 2018) to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

Chidambaram had on 30 May moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him.

In its prosecution complaint, equivalent to the charge-sheet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged that Karti controlled two firms that allegedly received Rs 1.16 crore as bribe money in the case.

Though the name of Chidambaram, who was also quizzed recently by the CBI and the ED in the INX media and the Aircel-Maxis money laundering cases respectively, was mentioned in the charge-sheet, the Congress veteran has not been arrayed as an accused in the probe report.

File image of P Chidambaram and his son Karti. PTI

The ED probe report had said the payments of Rs 26 lakh to Advantage Strategic Consultancies Private Limited (ASCPL) and Rs 90 lakh to Chess Management Services Pvt Limited (CMSPL), respectively, were made as alleged bribe money by parent company of Aircel Ltd, namely Aircel Televentures Ltd (ATVL) and Maxis and its associate Malaysian companies, respectively.

The probe agency may file supplementary charge sheets in the case, apparently keeps open the chances of arraying more persons as accused.

A Delhi court had granted Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till 10 July in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

--With PTI inputs


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 11:15 AM

