Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court extends interim protection for P Chidambaram, Karti till 7 August

Business FP Staff Jul 11, 2018 07:45:50 IST

New Delhi: Patiala House Court has granted extension of interim protection to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti till 7 August, 2018 in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate had given Chidambaram protection from arrest till 10 July by the court, ANI reported.

Chidambaram had on 30 May moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him. Chidambaram arrived at the court early today dressed in lawyer's robes.

The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till today to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

Earlier this month, Delhi court was scheduled to take up the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but was postponed to Friday as the concerned judge was on leave.

File photo of former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti. PTI

File photo of former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti. PTI

In its prosecution complaint, equivalent to the charge-sheet, the ED had alleged that Karti controlled two firms that allegedly received Rs 1.16 crore as bribe money in the case.

Though the name of Chidambaram, who was also quizzed recently by the CBI and the ED in the INX media and the Aircel-Maxis money laundering cases respectively, was mentioned in the charge-sheet, the Congress veteran has not been arrayed as an accused in the probe report.

The ED probe report had said the payments of Rs 26 lakh to Advantage Strategic Consultancies Private Limited (ASCPL) and Rs 90 lakh to Chess Management Services Pvt Limited (CMSPL), respectively, were made as alleged bribe money by parent company of Aircel Ltd, namely Aircel Televentures Ltd (ATVL) and Maxis and its associate Malaysian companies, respectively.

The probe agency may file supplementary charge sheets in the case, apparently keeps open the chances of arraying more persons as accused.

A Delhi court had granted Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till 10 July in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

--With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 07:45 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores