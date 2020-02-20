Aircel-Maxis case: CBI, ED get time till 4 May to complete probe against P Chidambaram, son Karti

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted time till 4 May to the CBI and ED to complete the probe in the Aircel-Maxis matter against former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

The Enforcement Directorate told Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that Letters Rogatory (LRs) have been sent to four countries and their response was awaited in connection with the case.

LR is issued by courts on the request of an investigation agency when it wants information from another country.

The court had on 28 January "revived" the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate against Chidambaram and his son that was earlier adjourned sine die.

The case was adjourned sine die—without fixing any date for hearing—on 5 September last year with the court noting that the two probe agencies were seeking "adjournment after adjournment".

The probe agencies were investigating how Karti Chidambaram received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union finance minister.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that P Chidambaram, as finance minister during the United Progressive Alliance rule, granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefitting certain persons, and received kickbacks.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.