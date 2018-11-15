Aircel-Maxis case: Ashok Chawla steps down as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank

Mumbai: Former bureaucrat Ashok Chawla on Wednesday resigned as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank, the private sector bank said.

According to sources, Chawla offered to quit as controversy was being generated on his continuance on the Board of Directors following his name appearing in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis case.

"Yes Bank announces that Ashok Chawla, Non-Executive Independent Part-Time Chairman, has tendered his resignation from the Bank's Board, with immediate effect, mentioning that during the current transition period, the Bank would need a Chairman who could devote more time and attention," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank shall in due course announce the appointment of a Chairman, post-Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval, it added.

As per sources, representations were being made by shareholders and stakeholders to the bank as well as regulators like Sebi questioning his continuance on the Yes Bank's Board after being named in chargesheet filed in Aircel-Maxis case by the premier investigating agency CBI in July.

Former Finance Secretary Chawla had also worked as Chairman of the Competition Commission of India.

Following representations, the bank's Nomination and Remuneration Committee had decided to seek legal opinion on his continuance as a Chairman. It was observed the bank should seek the opinion of the RBI on Chawla's issue, sources said.

Later, the bank sought RBI's opinion, though no reply was received from the regulator, sources said adding Chawla himself offered to quit in the interest of the bank.

Another independent director Vasant Gujarathi too has tendered his resignation with immediate effect due to personal commitments said another filing of the bank.

However, sources said Gujarathi, who was heading the audit committee, had resigned because of certain observations made by the RBI on issues related to audit and corporate governance in the bank.

The bank's board has also approved the appointment of Uttam Prakash Agarwal as an additional director (Independent) for a period of five years.

The Reserve Bank has already asked the private sector bank to find a replacement of founder MD and CEO Rana Kapoor by 31 January.

Last month, Yes Bank had said the panel looking for a successor to Kapoor had finalised potential candidates.