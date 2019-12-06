Airbus sold 222 jets in November, poised to win order race

DUBAI (Reuters) - Airbus
It also delivered 77 aircraft in November to reach 725 for the year so far, leaving it 135 planes to deliver in December in order to reach a recently reduced full-year target of 860 jets.
Emirates ordered 50 A350-900 jets at last month's air show as part of a fleet shake-up that also saw the world's largest wide-body operator relinquish an order for A380s and reduce its requirement for Boeing 777X jets, while adding the Boeing 787.
Airbus sold a total of 940 jets in January-November, or 718 after cancellations, leaving it well ahead of Boeing
The latest figures were released days after Airbus won a sale of 50 A321XLR jets to United Airlines
Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 00:08:03 IST