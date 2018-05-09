Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus
IranAir has ordered 200 passenger aircraft worth $38.3 billion at list prices, including 100 from Airbus
"We're carefully analysing the announcement and will be evaluating next steps consistent with our internal policies and in full compliance with sanctions and export control regulations," Airbus communications chief Rainer Ohler said.
"This will take some time," he added.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: May 09, 2018 01:05 AM