You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran

Business Reuters May 09, 2018 01:05:33 IST

Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus will study U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord before responding, the company said on Tuesday, adding that this would take some time.

IranAir has ordered 200 passenger aircraft worth $38.3 billion at list prices, including 100 from Airbus , 80 from Boeing and 20 from Franco-Italian turboprop maker ATR . All the deals are dependent on U.S. licences because of the heavy use of U.S. parts in commercial planes.

"We're carefully analysing the announcement and will be evaluating next steps consistent with our internal policies and in full compliance with sanctions and export control regulations," Airbus communications chief Rainer Ohler said.

"This will take some time," he added.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores