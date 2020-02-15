Airbus says higher U.S. tariffs on EU planes will harm U.S. airlines, consumers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government's decision to raise tariffs on European-built aircraft will hit U.S. airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union, Airbus said.

The European planemaker said it would continue discussions with its U.S. customers to "mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible" and hoped the U.S. Trade Representative's office would change its position.

"USTR's decision ignores the many submissions made by U.S. airlines, highlighting the fact that they – and the U.S. flying public – ultimately have to pay these tariffs," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.