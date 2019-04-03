Airbus CEO Enders' 'golden parachute' excessive: French finance minister

PARIS (Reuters) - An almost 40 million euros ($44.78 million) golden parachute farewell that Airbus' outgoing Chief Executive Tom Enders could get is excessive and may harm the company's image, France's finance minister said in remarks published on Tuesday.

Le Monde newspaper reported that his departure package was worth 36.8 million euros, citing a calculation made by corporate governance firm Proxinvest.

Two people familiar with the company told Reuters the deal was closer to 40 million euros.

"The figure announced regarding Tom Enders is obviously excessive and could harm the reputation of Airbus," Finance Minister Bruno le Maire told Les Echos newspaper. "I call on the directors of Airbus to draw the (necessary) conclusions."

Airbus declined to comment.

(Reporting by John Irish and Tim Hepher; editing by Leigh Thomas)

