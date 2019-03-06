Airbus books order for 21 helicopters from Air Medical Group

PARIS (Reuters) - European aircraft maker Airbus Tuesday said it booked an order for 21 helicopters from U.S.-based Air Medical Group Holdings.

The order consists of a mix of single-engine H125 and twin-engine H135 helicopters, Airbus said.

Deliveries are planned over three years beginning in 2019.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sandra Maler)

