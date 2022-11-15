More Americans are shifting to converted garages or guesthouses and multigenerational households are rising as people are unable to afford houses of their own. Meanwhile, individuals working from home expect to have some additional space away from the noise of children and other distractions. Joe Gebbia co-founded Airbnb Inc. for helping people rent out their homes to guests. Now, his new business aims to build small homes in the backyards of houses, according to the Wall Street Journal. This new venture, known as Samara, intends to sell one-bedroom units and factory-produced studios to homeowners. This start-up is seeking to capitalise on less restrictive laws and rising demand for affordable housing, which has been hiked by the jump in home prices and rents.

Details about the company:

Starting prices for Samara’s Backyard ADU line in the San Francisco Bay Area will be in the range of $299,000 for 430-square-foot studios to $339,000 for 550-square-foot one-bedroom units, according to the company. The firm further stated that the homes in Southern California will have slightly lower prices.

Initially, Samara will be launching in California as it is one of the states that have eased restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADU) in an attempt to boost housing supply. California now allows the building of ADUs by homeowners in their backyard even if the homeowners association prohibits it.

The company has taken its name from the fruit called Samara, and it plans to eventually expand beyond California. Samara bets that the worsening house shortages and the increasing popularity of remote work will cause the need for ADUs to rise.

According to Gebbia, working from home at least once per week has fundamentally changed the relationship of individuals to their home.

Samara is not the first company to provide these small homes. As per the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the state gave nearly 20,000 building permits for ADUs in 2021, against 12,520 in 2019 and just 1,160 in 2016.

Samara also faces a challenging economic environment. Construction costs in the country are high by historical standards. Also, the rising interest rates, inflation, and a weakening housing market are reducing homeowners’ spending power.

