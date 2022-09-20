AirAsia offers 5 million free tickets in sale till 25 September; details here

As all airlines resume business as usual, AirAsia seems to be in a celebratory mood. According to the carrier’s website, sales of five million free seats started yesterday (19 September). Since AirAsia has one of the lowest air fares in Asia, this exclusive deal enables everyone to travel. This deal will continue till 25 September and value shoppers can take advantage of great airfare offers to destinations in ASEAN countries and beyond for travel between 1 January and 28 October, 2023. Buyers can opt for the seats from AirAsia’s website and AirAsia Super app only.

Details about the offer:

The 5 million free seat sale is currently being offered on a variety of well-liked domestic and international routes throughout ASEAN, including direct flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Krabi and Phuket, in addition to direct flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Mai, Sakon Nakorn, Nakorn Srithammarat, Krabi, Phuket, Nha Trang, Luang Prabang, Mandalay, Phnom Penh, Penang, and many other popular destinations.

As all airlines are continuing to restart operations in major markets, AirAsia X has also announced additional direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah in the Middle East and to Tokyo (Haneda) and Sapporo in Japan, debuting in November and December this year. Tickets for those are already on sale.

For travel between 21 November, 2022, and 24 March, 2023, for Tokyo, and between 1 December, 2022, and 1 February, 2023, for Sapporo, one-way tickets are currently available for as little as RM599 for the economy class and RM2,599 for the premium flatbed.

Flights to South Korea (Seoul), Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Auckland), and India (New Delhi) are also on sale on the extended AirAsia sister airlines AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X, with economy seats starting at just RM499 and premium flatbed seats starting at RM1,499 for travel between 3 October and 28 October.

Due to the high demand, the Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah route will once again fly six times per week from 14 November. All-in rates for the economy class start at just RM1,799 and MYR2,999 for the premium flatbed travel between 14 November and 25 March, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.