AirAsia India appoints former IndiGo senior executive Sanjay Kumar as chief operating officer

Mumbai: Budget carrier AirAsia India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former IndiGo senior executive Sanjay Kumar as its chief operating officer (COO), effective 3 December.

This is the second senior-level appointment in the Bangalore-headquartered carrier in last more than one month. Last month, it had named Tata group veteran Sunil Bhaskaran as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Kumar will be responsible for commercial operations and shaping next phase growth at AirAsia India, a release said.

He will be reporting to Bhaskaran, it added.

"I am confident that Sanjay's experience and knowledge of this sector will prove to be valuable in steering the company forward," said S Ramadorai, chairman, AirAsia India.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhad, with 51 percent and 49 percent stake, respectively.

Kumar, who is a seasoned professional in the domestic aviation industry, has earlier worked as chief commercial officer (CCO) with IndiGo, a position which he quit in July this year.

Besides, he has also been associated with erstwhile Air Sahara, Royal Airlines and its low-cost carrier, as well as another domestic budget carrier SpiceJet, the release stated.