Air India to start direct Mumbai-Nairobi flights from 27 September to improve air connectivity between India, Kenya

New Delhi: Air India will start new flights on Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar route and Mumbai-Nairobi route from 27 September, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

"I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 September 2019, Air India will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India and Kenya," he said in a tweet.

Last Friday, Puri had said that the national carrier will start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from 27 September, reported PTI.

"To honour another long pending demand of devotees to provide air connectivity between Guru Nagri & Sri Patna Sahib, I am delighted to announce the commencement of a daily Air India flight between Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar from 27th Sept 2019," he had tweeted.

Puri, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, had fought the 2019 general elections from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat but lost to Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Last month, Air India had announced that various new flights would be started from June on domestic as well as international routes in order to meet the heavy demand for seats during the summer vacation.

The national carrier said it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai route from 1 June.

In May, Air India had announced that it would sell last-minute tickets at a "hefty discount".

Air India has decided to sell the very last minute inventory within three hours of departure at a "hefty discount," the airline said in a statement, without quantifying the discount.

The decision was taken at a commercial review meeting of the airline at its headquarters on Friday, the airline statement added.

With PTI inputs

