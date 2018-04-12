Air India privatisation: Tata Group still in the race for national carrier, bidders seek relaxation of norms

A day after it was reported that Tata Group was unlikely to consider a bid for Air India due to the government’s onerous terms, sources close to the development have now reportedly said that the Tatas have not pulled out and are still in the race for the national carrier along with a foreign partner.

According to The Economic Times, apart from Tatas, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines are also in the race for the debt-laden national carrier. The newspaper said that potential bidders for Air India have sought a relaxation in the norms for consortia participating in Air India's privatisation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters had said that steel-to-auto conglomerate Tata Group, which already owns stakes in two airline joint-ventures in India, does not see “how a deal would be workable” under the current terms, said one of the sources, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Deterrents to sale

Global aviation consultancy, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), pitching for more liberal norms for the sale of Air India sale said that brand, labour and higher-than-expected debt continue to be major deterrents for potential bidders of the national carrier.

The CAPA did not sound very hopeful of the government meeting the December deadline to complete the sale process, which kickstarted with the floating of the Expressions of Interest (EoI) on 28 March. "EOI released recently is well structured and largely aligned to generating interest from investors, which has attempted to balance the needs of different stakeholders while moving the process forward. As it happens in such complex transactions, being flexible and having an open mind on major issues is necessary. Revising EOI with more liberal terms will be required to further align it to investor interest," CAPA said on Wednesday.

The CAPA's statement came after domestic carriers IndiGo and Jet Airways opted out of the Air India sale process owing to the current sale rules.

On 28 March, the Civil Aviation Ministry came out with the preliminary information memorandum on Air India's strategic disinvestment, as per which the government plans to offload 76 percent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control.

The proposed transaction would involve Air India, its low-cost arm Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services, which is an equal joint venture between the national airline and Singapore-based SATS.

Besides, the slew of airlines that have opted out of bidding for India's ailing maharaja, the airline's employee unions too are not in favour of the move towards privatisation. On Wednesday, a joint forum of 10 Air India unions dubbed the move by potential investors as "arm twisting tactics" to force government sell the national carrier for cheap. In a statement released, the forum also reiterated its opposition to the privatisation of the loss-making airline, saying that "it (Air India) is our national pride and it served the nation many a times in need."

With inputs from PTI