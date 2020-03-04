Air India privatisation: Govt permits NRIs to own up to 100% stake in ailing national carrier; measure not in violation of SOEC norms

In a bid to speed up the privatisation of the ailing Air India, non-resident Indians (NRIs) will now be allowed to acquire 100 percent stake in the national carrier, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

Javadekar said that the Cabinet gave its approval approved allowing NRIs to hold up to 100 percent stake in Air India.

Allowing 100 percent investment by NRIs in the crisis-hit Air India would also not be in violation of Substantial Ownership and Effective Control (SOEC) norms. The NRI investments would be treated as domestic investments. Currently, they can acquire only 49 percent in the national carrier.

Under the SOEC framework, which is followed in the airline industry globally, a carrier that flies overseas from a particular country should be substantially owned by that country's government or its nationals.

As per the existing norms, 100 percent FDI is permitted in scheduled domestic carriers, subject to certain conditions, including that it would not be applicable for overseas airlines.

In the case of scheduled airlines, 49 percent FDI is permitted through automatic approval route and any such investment beyond that level requires government nod.

On 27 January, the government came out with a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for Air India disinvestment. It has proposed selling 100 percent stake in Air India along with budget airline Air India Express and the national carrier's 50 percent stake in AISATS, an equal joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

Under the latest disinvestment plan, the successful bidder would have to take over only debt worth Rs 23,286.5 crore while the liabilities would be decided depending on current assets at the time of closing of the transaction.

This is the second attempt by the government in as many years to divest Air India, which has been in the red for long.

