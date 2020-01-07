Air India privatisation: Govt approves EoI, share purchase agreement for national carrier's sale

New Delhi: A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday approved the Expression of Interest (EoI) as well as the share purchase agreement for Air India's privatisation, a senior government official said.

The EoI and the share purchase agreement would be issued in January itself, he said.

#JustIn | Ministerial panel approves EoI (expression of interest) for Air India divestment; Govt to invite EoI for Air India divestment in January: Sources pic.twitter.com/PoxIGS1u0a — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 7, 2020

The last GoM meeting took place in September 2019.

Last year, the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) approved the re-initiation of the process for the government's 100 percent stake sale in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier's stake in joint venture AISATS.

