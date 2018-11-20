Air India pilots' union raises red flag over DGCA move to create a consultant post

New Delhi: The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) on Monday alleged that the aviation regulator DGCA was creating a consultant's post only to accommodate one of its recently retired joint directors in the organisation.

The ICPA - the union of Air India pilots who operate narrow-body planes -- has also alleged that the person concerned has been named in an FIR as an accused.

In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the grouping has also requested for either withdrawal of the vacancy notice or make the terms for recruitment more "equitable".

"We can only comment once date for application is over," DGCA chief B S Bhullar told PTI when asked about the letter.

In the letter, the ICPA said it was recently made aware of the subject call for applications to fill the vacancy of a consultant on purely contract basis in the DGCA.

Upon perusal of the subject notice, it is "evident" that the eligibility conditions mentioned in the subject call for applications is "tailor-made" for the person concerned, it added.

"It is also incumbent upon any government organisation to ensure a fair and equitable chance for any person to apply for a vacancy," the grouping said.

The ICPA also indicated that it may even challenge the "tailor-made" conditions for the interests of one individual.

According to the letter, it is a matter of grave concern and suspicion that the said vacancy appears to have arisen only upon the recent superannuation of the person concerned.

"You are accordingly requested to withdraw the subject notice, or to make the terms thereof more equitable," the association said in the letter.