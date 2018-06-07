You are here:
Air India hikes excess baggage charges by Rs 100 per kg to Rs 500 for domestic travel from 11 June

Business PTI Jun 07, 2018 13:23:05 IST

Mumbai: State-run Air India on Wednesday said it has revised the excess baggage charges by Rs 100 per kg to Rs 500 for domestic travels from 11 June.

As of now, the airline charges Rs 400 per kg for excess baggage.

Representational image. PTI.

The revised charges are applicable on all flights operated by Air India, except those of its regional arm, Alliance Air, it said.

"It has been decided to revise the excess baggage rate in the domestic sector to Rs 500 per kg per coupon on all travels commencing on or after 11 June from Rs 400 per kg," the airline said in a circular issued on Wednesday.

These charges would also attract a 5 percent GST on baggage for economy class travel and 12 percent for others, it said.

The GST, however, will not be applicable for passengers travelling to or from airports across Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Meghalya, Nagaland, Sikkim, besides the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal, the circular said.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 13:23 PM

