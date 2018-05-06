Air France-KLM to decide on management plan on May 15 as CEO leaves

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM's board will decide on a management transition plan on May 15, the company said on Saturday, after CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said he would step down when staff at its French brand rejected a pay deal.

More than half of the staff at the French carrier who cast a ballot voted against the offer of a 7 percent salary increase over four years, prompting Janaillac to say he would resign.

Strikes over the pay dispute, due to resume on May 7 and May 8, have cost the company 300 million euros ($360 million) so far.

Janaillac, who is chairman at Air France as well as chairman and CEO of parent group Air France-KLM, agreed to stay on until a May 15 shareholder meeting, the company said in a statement. Air France-KLM's board will also meet then.($1 = 0.8363 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

