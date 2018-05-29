You are here:
Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes and others booked for violation of norms for securing international flying licenses

PTI May 29, 2018 15:53:58 IST

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case against Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and others over alleged violation of norms for getting international flying licenses, officials said today.

The case relates to alleged violation of norms by directors of the aviation company for relaxation of 5/20 rules in the aviation sector to get licenses for international operations, as well as violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)rules, they said.

The 5/20 rule means that a company needs five years of experience and 20 aircraft to become eligible for the license, the officials said.

Besides Anthony Francis "Tony" Fernandes, Group CEO Air Asia Malaysia, the company Air Asia, Travel Food owner Sunil Kapoor, Air Asia Director R Venkatraman, aviation consultant Deepak Talwar, Director of Singapore-based SNR Trading Rejendra Dubey and unidentified public servants have been named in the FIR.

The searches are going on at six locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the officials said.

Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes allegedly lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 rule of aviation and change in regulatory policies, the agency has alleged.

ANI tweeted that raids were being conducted in multiple locations in the country.


