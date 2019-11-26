You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

AIG to sell stake in Fortitude Re for $1.8 billion

Business Reuters Nov 26, 2019 04:07:03 IST

AIG to sell stake in Fortitude Re for <img class=

(Reuters) - U.S. insurer American International Group Inc said on Monday it would sell a 76.6% stake in reinsurance company Fortitude Re to buyout fund Carlyle Group and Japan's T&D Holdings <8795.T> for about $1.8 billion (£1.40 billion).

Following the deal, Carlyle and its fund investors will own 71.5% of Fortitude Re, while T&D will have a 25% stake. AIG will hold a 3.5% stake in the company.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 04:07:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores