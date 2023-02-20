Ahead of Hong Kong’s budget announcement on Wednesday, 22 February, concerns have been raised over the city’s economic recovery, with Financial Secretary Paul Chan warning that fiscal deficit will present a problem. In a blog post on Sunday, Chan said that, “After three years of the pandemic and a weak external economy, a high fiscal deficit has accumulated so the economic recovery still needs to be consolidated and investment in the future needs to be supported,” as quoted by Bloomberg. Huge expenses incurred due to the coronavirus and propping up the economy have led to a downfall in Hong Kong’s reserves.

The city’s famed real estate market, which was long responsible for adding money in the coffers, has been suffering from a downturn. Furthermore, increased spending on public health costs, weakening exports, companies and talent departing for other places and rising geopolitical tensions have also affected the economy.

As per Nikkei Asia, spending on public health costs since 2020, including building isolation facilities and employing staff at testing centres has amounted to over 600 billion Hong Kong dollars ($76 billion). The city’s reserves fell from HK$1.17 trillion in early 2019 to HK$774 billion in December 2022.

Previously, Hong Kong’s reserves were generated from levies on land sales as well as other property transactions. But the city has stalled two land sales in less than a year due to weak developer demand, further burdening public finances. China’s tightening political hold in the wake of the 2019 anti-governmental protests and tight coronavirus restrictions have not helped matters. While the city has loosened COVID-19 curbs and is on a marketing spree to boost spending, issues still persist.

Hong Kong’s deficit this year is likely to be over double the original forecasts, with the reserves expected to total about HK$800 billion, equivalent to roughly 12 months of spending, according to estimates by analysts. This marks their lowest level since 2015.

The government is expected to announce measures in the budget to help the economy rebound in the half second of the year. Projects which will further integrate the city with mainland China are also planned, with about HK$100 billion being set aside to develop the area near Hong Kong’s border with tech hub Shenzhen.

A hike in taxes could be another option, but could spell more bad news for Hong Kong, which has prided itself on its low taxes.

With land reclamation prices also feeling the brunt of inflation and rising construction costs, Yan Wai Hin, an economist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, believes a levy on corporate profits is the key to reviving the economy.

“In the long run, it really depends on whether Hong Kong will see big growth and discover a new economic engine,” Hong Kong University economist Vera Yuen told Nikkei.

