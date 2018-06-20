Agriculture Minister Maggi says U.S.-China trade war bad for Brazil

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said the U.S.-China trade dispute was "very detrimental" to the business interests of the country, a large exporter of commodities like meat and soybeans.

Speaking before a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Maggi said the escalation of the trade war could raise local soybean prices but have a negative impact on animal protein producers. For example, higher feed prices could affect chicken processors, with the risk of Brazil losing share in export markets.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Tom Brown)

