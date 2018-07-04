Football world cup 2018

Agriculture-linked stocks soar up to 13% post hike in minimum support price for paddy

Business Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 17:55:08 IST

New Delhi: Shares of companies related to agriculture sector surged up to 13 percent on Wednesday after the government hiked the minimum support price for paddy by a record Rs 200 per quintal.

Kohinoor Foods soared 12.96 percent, LT Foods 7.01 percent and Chaman Lal Setia Exports 2.27 percent on BSE.

Representational image. Reuters.

Fertiliser stocks also saw buying, where Coromandel International rose 3.33 percent, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation 1.71 percent, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers 0.92 percent and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals 0.16 percent.

"After an insipid start, the market gained momentum on account of better auto sales and government's announcement of an increase in minimum support price (MSP).

"Rural income and spending power will increase due to higher minimum price and progressing monsoon which may result in higher demand for consumption-oriented stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price for paddy by a record Rs 200 per quintal. The cabinet has approved the MSP of 14 kharif (summer-sown) crops for the 2018-19 season.


