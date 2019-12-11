AGR verdict: Bharti Airtel seeks shareholders nod for raising $3 billion through equity dilution, debt funding

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has sought shareholders' approval for raising $2 billion in equity and another $1 billion in debt to pay for statutory dues arising out of a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Through an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), it sought approval to raise $2 billion through qualified institutional placement, public issue, preferential shares or private placement. The remaining up to $1 billion are sought to be raised through Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) or debentures, the company said in an EGM notice.

The EGM will be held on 3 January 2020.

"The aggregate amount of proceeds in one or more issuances or tranches shall not exceed overall limit of $4 billion or its equivalent in Indian rupees or in other currency out of which, an amount up to $3 billion shall be raised by the company on immediate basis...," the notice said.

Last week, the company announced that its board has approved raising $4 billion through equity dilution and debt funding.

