AGR row: Telecom stocks trading mixed after Supreme Court accepts fresh pleas on statutory dues

New Delhi: Shares of telcos' on Tuesday were trading mixed after the SC agreed to list next week telecom firms' fresh pleas, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the DoT.

Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped almost 18 percent to Rs 5.73 on the BSE and gained 19.5 percent to Rs 5.80 on the NSE.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel stock was trading marginally lower by 0.15 percent to Rs 508.50 on the BSE.

#CNBCTV18Market | Stocks trade mixed as lawyer in #AGR case says companies don't need to pay by January 23 as application for payment plan is listed for next week pic.twitter.com/z1GSLR51wb — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 21, 2020

On the NSE, the scrip lost 0.07 percent to trade at Rs 508.35.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) stock was trading 0.76 percent lower at Rs 2.60 on the BSE and 1.92 percent up at Rs 2.65 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, shares of Reliance Industries, the parent firm of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, was trading with gains of 0.34 percent at Rs 1,537.25 on the BSE.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week the fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

The telcos said they wanted an open court hearing on their fresh pleas with regard to working out a fresh schedule of payment of their dues.

