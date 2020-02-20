You are here:
AGR dues: Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 cr to telecom department; DoT to issue fresh notices to Tata Teleservices

Business Press Trust of India Feb 20, 2020 14:10:53 IST

  • Vodafone Idea had paid Rs 2,500 crore to the government towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday

  • In all, it owes Rs 53,000 crore to the telecom department

  • Tata Teleservices had paid Rs 2,197 crore to the government on Monday, while DoT's calculations peg the outstanding amount at over Rs 14,000 crore

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea on Thursday paid Rs 1,000 crore more to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards its statutory dues, a senior official said.

The company had paid Rs 2,500 crore to the government towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday. In all, it owes Rs 53,000 crore to the telecom department.

The DoT source said that notices will also be sent to Tata Teleservices for recovery of full dues in a day or two. The company had paid Rs 2,197 crore to the government on Monday, while DoT's calculations peg the outstanding amount at over Rs 14,000 crore.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 14:10:53 IST

