After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys' Ravi Venkatesan?

When Ravi Venkatesan said on Friday that he had quit the Infosys board with immediate effect to pursue an "exciting new opportunity", was that 'new opportunity' at Amazon? At least, that is what an Economic Times report suggested. The 54-year-old Venkatesan was independent director of the board of Infosys. According to the ET report, he was looking at several job options. One of them was with Flipkart rival, Amazon for which talks was on since the last year, a source told the ET.

Venkatesan is in multiple talks with Amazon, the report said quoting sources, adding that he could join the e-commerce giant as either a board member, chairman or a senior advisor in India.

Besides Amazon, talks are on, the ET report said, for a role with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Venkatesan refused to comment on queries put forth by ET, the report added.

In April 2017, Venkatesan was made co-chairman of Infosys at a time when co-founder N R Narayana Murthy was gunning for then company management led by Chairman R Seshasayee and CEO Vishal Sikka over corporate governance issues, said Infosys in a statement, a PTI report said.

When Infosys named co-founder and former CEO Nilekani as its new chairman in August last year, Venkatesan stepped down as co-chairman but continued to be an independent director.

"I joined the board at a time when Infosys was beginning the complex journey of transitioning from founder-led to professional management. This was also a time of tectonic industry shifts. I am pleased that this mission has been accomplished. Infosys is strong, in good hands, and is gaining momentum," Venkatesan said in the statement.

Venkatesan had "served briefly as co-chairman before successfully transitioning this responsibility when Nandan Nilekani became chairman in August 2017", it added.