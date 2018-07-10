Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

After TCS, now HCL Technologies to consider proposal for share buy-back on 12 July

Business Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 08:15:56 IST

New Delhi: HCL Technologies said on Monday that it will consider share buy-back on 12 July.

"The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 12 July 2018, to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing.

The announcement comes within a month of TCS, the country's largest software exporter, declaring a Rs 16,000 crore share buy-back programme. It has offered to buy back shares at a premium of over 15 percent, at Rs 2,100 a share.

Details of HCL Technologies share buyback are expected to be firmed up on 12 July when its board will meet to discuss the proposal.

HCL Tech's Noida office. Reuters.

HCL Tech's Noida office. Reuters.

It had last year offered buy-back of shares at Rs 1,000 apiece, a 17 percent premium over its prevailing trading price at that time.

The buyback size was Rs 3,500 crore, representing 16.39 and 13.62 percent of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the standalone and consolidated audited accounts of the company for the financial year ended 31 March 2016.

HCL Technologies stock closed at Rs 961.25, up 1.68 percent, on BSE on Monday.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 08:15 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores