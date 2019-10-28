After muhurat trading, BSE, NSE, forex markets shut for trading today for Diwali Balipratipada

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are closed for trading today (28 October), on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also be closed. There will be no trading activity on forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On 27 October, in the special trading session known as Muhurat trading, the benchmark indices started the Samvat 2017 on a stronger note with Nifty ended above 11,600.

After opening 200 points high, the benchmark BSE Sensex was 192.14 points or 0.49 percent higher to end at 39,250.20 at the close of the special muhurat trading session on Sunday on the Bombay Stock Exchange today. The Nifty50 was trading 43.25 points or 0.37 percent higher at 11,627.15.

The special muhurat trading session marks the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2076.

The 30-share index, after opening on a firm footing at 39,397.37, inched up to 39,402.23 as investors accumulated select auto, IT and bank stocks.

It pared some gains on profit-booking and finally ended at 39,250.20, up 192.14 points, or 0.49 percent.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 43.25 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish at 11,627.15.

The top-Nifty50 gainer was Tata Motors, which was up 16 percent.

In the last Muhurat trading session, conducted on 7 November, 2018, the Sensex index climbed 0.7 percent to end at 35,237.68 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose 0.65 percent to shut shop at 10,598.

In the Sensex kitty, prominent gainers were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, M&M, Vedanta, Infosys and Tech Mahindra, spurting up to 16.54 percent, according to a PTI report.

During the special muhurat session on Sunday, Bharti Infratel remained the top loser, trading 3 percent down.

Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their new books on the first session of Samvat 2076.

Barring telecom and consumer durables, all BSE sectoral indices finished in the green, led by industrials, auto, basic materials and capital goods.

A similar trend was seen in the broader markets as well, with investors snapping up stocks available at attractive levels. The BSE small-cap index jumped 1.20 percent and the mid-cap gauge gained 0.69 percent.

Domestic markets conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Diwali every year to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year, called 'Vikram Samvat'.

In the previous Samvat 2075, the BSE Sensex gained 4,066.15 points or 11.62 percent, while the Nifty soared 1,053.90 points or 10 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 435.42 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought to the tune of Rs 440.16 crore, as per provisional data.

