Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has launched a personal venture — RK 19, a merchandising brand. Rashid Khan said that in conjunction with every sale sold, 5% of the profit RK 19 made would go to the Rashid Khan Foundation.

Rashid Khan Foundation is a Non-Profitable Organization (NGO) working for the upliftment of society. The foundation founded by Rashid Khan aims at providing healthcare, clean water, and education to orphan and impoverished children in Afghanistan.

The cricketer, who became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs and was among the two first-ever Afghan players selected for the IPL, looks forward to wooing his fans by launching the RK19 brand that represents sports and fitness and has a trendy casual attire approach.

This premium collection of RK 19 comprises track pants, shorts, tees, masks, caps, and several other accessories that are available on the e-commerce website- www.rk19.com.

