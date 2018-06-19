You are here:
Affordable housing: RBI revises home loan limits under priority sector from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 35 lakh

Business Press Trust of India Jun 19, 2018 19:13:00 IST

Mumbai: Housing loans of up to Rs 35 lakh, for dwellings costing less than Rs 45 lakh, will be treated as priority sector lending (PSL) to give a fillip to the low-cost segment, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

PSL loans are relatively cheaper than market interest rate.

"With a view to bringing convergence of the PSL guidelines for housing loans with the Affordable Housing Scheme, and to give a filip to low-cost housing for the Economically Weaker Sections and Low Income Groups, the housing loan limits for eligibility under priority sector lending will be revised to Rs 35 lakh in metropolitan centres, and Rs 25 lakh in other centres...," the RBI said in a notification.

Representational image. Reuters

There is a condition however that the overall cost of the dwelling unit in the metropolitan centre (with population of ten lakh and above) and at other centres should not exceed Rs 45 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively, for being classified as priority sector.

Currently, loans to individuals for up to Rs 28 lakh in metropolitan centres and Rs 20 lakh in other centres, can be classified under priority sector, provided that the cost of dwelling unit does not exceed Rs 35 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively.

An announcement in this regard was made in the 'Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies' released along with the Second Bi-Monthly Monetary Policy on 6 June.

The RBI notification further said that the existing family income limit of Rs 2 lakh per annum for loans to housing projects for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low Income Groups (LIG) stands revised to Rs 3 lakh per annum and Rs 6 lakh per annum, respectively.

This, it added, has been done in alignment with the income criteria specified under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.


