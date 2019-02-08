Adi Godrej's daughter Tanya Dubash appointed additional director of Britannia Industries

New Delhi: FMCG major Britannia Industries on Friday announced the appointment of Tanya Dubash as an additional director of the company.

The board of the company in a meeting held on Thursday "approved the appointment of Tanya Arvind Dubash", Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

"Tanya Arvind Dubash is appointed as an additional director in the category of non-executive, an independent director on the board of the company," it said.

Dubash (51), eldest daughter of industrialist Adi Godrej, serves as the executive director and chief brand officer of Godrej Industries and is responsible for Godrej Group's brand and communications function, including guiding the Godrej Masterbrand.

She is also the chairperson of Godrej Nature's Basket and a director on the board of Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Agrovet.

