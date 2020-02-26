AdGlobal360 wins Award for being the 11th Fastest Growing Technology Company by Deloitte in India, #1 in MarTech Category.

AdGlobal360, a 10-year young MarTech Company headquartered in Gurgaon, is a proud recipient of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 INDIA 2019 Award. Ranked 11th on this prestigious list, AdGlobal360 is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country that utilizes new-age technologies to deliver cutting-edge marketing solutions across business verticals like Auto, FMCG, BFSI, Education, and Travel, among others.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the India’s fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

See more information about Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ INDIA 2019

Get to Know AdGlobal360

AdGlobal360 was established in 2009 as a Digital Agency, doing Performance Marketing on Google and building websites with a team of 30 people and a single office in India. Within 5 years, by 2014, the company had established itself as a provider of top-notch marketing solutions through a team of 200+ digital marketers.

The next phase of growth came in 2016, and a pivot to Mar-Tech with investments in capacity building on Data Sciences and Strategic Alliances with world-class Product Companies.

Today, AdGlobal360 has a solution-centric approach and capabilities to deliver advanced Marketing Automation along with Integrating Marketing Stack and other core Enterprise Applications like ERP, CRM, and more.

The company’s steadfast focus is to help clients make sense of how their target audience makes choices, thus enabling them to connect with their customers and make better, informed decisions.

Continuously Improving, Constantly Innovating

AdGlobal360 has seen sustained growth since its inception and owing to its progressive approach, it has been named the #1 MarTech Company in India as per the Deloitte study.

In the course of a decade, AdGlobal360 has been able to scale up thanks to the service capabilities it has incubated and the Technology-centric approach it follows to deliver products and services.

At the center of this evolution lies a belief in ‘Kaizen’ – a Japanese Philosophy which teaches continuous incremental improvements towards Perfection.

To know more about AdGlobal360 and the Marketing and Technology solutions that it has on offer, visit the official website here - https://www.adglobal360.com/

Disclaimer: This is a press release that has not been edited by Firstpost staff and Firstpost doesn’t hold any responsibility towards the content.

