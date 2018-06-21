Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Adani Wilmer secures Rs 4,000 credit line from Standard Chartered, DBS Bank for Ruchi Soya acquisition

Business FP Staff Jun 21, 2018 19:42:32 IST

Adani Wilmer, which has placed the highest offer of Rs 6,000 crore to acquire bankruptcy-bound Ruchi Soya Industries, has reportedly secured a Rs 4,000 crore credit line from the target’s lenders -- Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and DBS Bank, according to a media report.

The loan from the two banks comes with a tenure of 18 months. "This is secured with the existing facilities, which both the banks have with Ruchi Soya as well as corporate guarantees from Adani Wilmar,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Group, which is also in the race to acquire the edible oil maker, on 19 June, sought more information related to the bid submitted by rival Adani Group and also on the appointment of a legal advisor of the resolution professional.

File image of Gautam Adani. Reuters

File image of Gautam Adani. Reuters

According to sources, Patanjali, which was declared as the second-highest bidder (H2), did not submit a revised bid to match or better the highest offer, tabled by Adani Wilmar. The company was to submit its revised bid under the Swiss Challenge system by 16 June.

The Commitee of Creditors (CoC) would have to decide on whether to give a fresh deadline to Patanjali to submit a revised bid or declare Adani Wilmar the winning bidder. However, sources said that Patanjali Ayurveda has sought more information from Ruchi Soya’s lenders.

The company wants to know the parameters based on which the Adani group has been declared as the highest bidder (H1), they said.

In September 2017, SCB and DBS initiated insolvency proceedings against edible oil maker Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. The two banks had filed petitions to begin the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

According to the Mint, Ruchi Soya’s outstanding default payment to SCB worth Rs 33.64 crore was due on 1 February 2017, while payments worth Rs 150.74 crore were due to DBS on 6 March and 27 March 2017.

Ruchi Soya, which is facing insolvency proceedings, has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. The company operates several manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 19:42 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




Group C - 21 Jun 2018
France
0:0
Peru
Match Centre
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores