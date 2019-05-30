Adani Power shares jump nearly 7% after company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 cr for fourth quarter

New Delhi: Shares of Adani Power Thursday jumped nearly 7 percent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.

The scrip climbed 6.40 percent to close at Rs 51.50 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 8.88 percent to Rs 52.70.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company jumped 6.82 percent to close at Rs 51.65 apiece.

On the traded volume front, 45.77 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over four crore shares on the NSE during the day.

It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 653.25 crore in the corresponding period last year, the firm said in a BSE filing.

According to the filing, the firm's total income rose to Rs 8,077.89 crore in March quarter, from Rs 4,161.19 crore a year ago.

The company's consolidated net loss for 2018-19 narrowed to Rs 984.40 crore from Rs 2,102.95 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 26,361.63 crore compared to Rs 21,093.43 crore in 2017-18.