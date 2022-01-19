There was a time when trading used to happen in the physical market with physical stocks.

How have financial instruments evolved over time

“The only thing that remains constant is change”. With everything evolving in today’s era, financial instruments are not behind. To meet the varying needs of investors, the financial market is introducing new products and making iterations to the already existing products to achieve maximum investor satisfaction.

How financial instruments have evolve

There was a time when trading used to happen in the physical market with physical stocks. Then came electronic trading where you could trade with the help of a trader. And today, you can do trading yourself with the help of an app or a website right from the comfort of your home.

Likewise, gone are the days when we use to physically visit a bank, stand in long queues and do cumbersome documentation to make a bank deposit. Today, we can make a bank deposit sitting at home and there is no paperwork involved either.

Other investment instruments like bonds and debentures, Public Provident Fund PPF and National Pension System NPS are also made far more flexible and accessible to investors. With minimum documentation, zero paperwork and ease, investing has become easier than ever before.

Over a period of time, the financial instruments have evolved and worked on key parameters such as accessibility, speed, reliability, ease of use and more to offer a better experience to investors.

Trading – an ideal investment avenue

Among different financial instruments available in the market, trading is emerging as a popular way of getting extra income. If you have an active interest in trading and have knowledge of the same, you can explore this avenue.

With numerous online trading platforms, today trading has become more convenient and hassle-free. One of the popular trading platforms that has gained immense recognition in the market is Binomo.

Binomo for trading

Binomo features a user-friendly online trading platform that helps you trade safely and practically to achieve good results. The platform uses SSL protocol to ensure that all personal and financial user data is encrypted and secure.

It is a reliable trading platform and a category “A” member of The International Financial Commission IFC. It is certified by Verify my Trade and has received the 2015 FE Award and 2016 IAIR Awards for excellence in global finance and markets.

Whether you are an experienced trader or new in the field of online trading, you can participate on this platform and trade from the comfort of your home. You can download the Android version of the Binomo App from the Google Play Store or the iOS version from Apple’s App Store.

Binomo owes its popularity to its easy-to-use trading platform and extensive training modules including a free demo account with virtual $1000, which you can use to learn the intricacies of online trading without using actual capital.

Types of accounts offered by Binomo

Demo Account

This is a free account where the app adds virtual $1000 to your account to help you understand how the platform works. It allows you to invest in 30+ assets and participate in tournament.

Standard Account

This is ideal for beginners. You are required to deposit $10 to begin trading. It gives you access to 40+ assets on the platform and you can participate in tournaments. Withdrawal takes up to 3 business days or more depending on payment method.

Gold Account

If you can bear more substantial investments, you may enter with the Gold account. You are required to make a total deposit of $500 or more to get a gold account but to begin real trading, you only need $10. With a gold account, you get access to around 60 assets. The withdrawals are faster and take 1 business day or more depending on payment method.

VIP Account This is the highest account tier. A VIP account requires a total deposit of $1000 or more to get the account but to begin real trading, you only need $10. It gives you access to 70+ assets and offers higher yields and more bonuses. The withdrawals take 4 hours or more depending on payment method. Besides, you also receive support from a VIP manager.

Wrapping up

The feature-rich, efficient and practical Binomo platform is designed specifically for purpose. Modern and functional, the platform is regularly updated with high-quality features and enhancements to meet the varying needs of investors.

Note: Operations with OTC financial instruments are associated with significant risks.

This Article is written by Studio18 on behalf of Binomo.