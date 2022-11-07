Accenture India fires employees with fake documents; details here

Employees who were found to have obtained jobs using forged documents and experience letters were sacked by Accenture’s India unit. Although it is unknown how many employees were affected, based on Twitter conversations, the company may have fired ‘thousands’ of individuals. According to a statement from the IT firm, they have identified attempts to secure employment offers from Accenture in India using documentation and experience letters from fake organisations. People who were found to have taken advantage of this scam have been expelled. The business has made steps to ensure that there won’t be any effects on its ability to provide its clients with the best services.

In the meantime, Accenture has issued a warning to job seekers, advising them to be cautious of some employment agencies and individuals who are requesting payment in exchange for jobs. It noted that it hasn’t given anyone the go-ahead to demand payment or negotiate any other kind of financial arrangement in order to be hired by Accenture. Accenture explained, “We hire only on the basis of merit and never charge for the recruitment process.”

The company also claimed that it functioned under a strict code of business ethics and had no tolerance for any violations. “At Accenture, employment is never dependent on remuneration. Please don’t reply if someone contacts you and requests money,” it added further.

Accenture, a major provider of IT services that receives more than half of its revenue from sources outside the US, had earlier issued a warning that the rising dollar this year would negatively affect its fiscal 2023 profits. The company’s estimated first-quarter revenue range of $15.20 to $15.75 billion fell short of analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion.

While the anticipated yearly sales were somewhat above estimates, Wall Street’s profit forecast lagged far behind. However, the sector continues to see significant demand for IT services from companies looking to increase their online presence. Cloud and security services provider Accenture reported new bookings of $18.40 billion, the second-highest amount ever, for the fourth quarter that ended on 31 August.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.