ACC shares jump over 5% after company post 39% jump in June quarter net profit

New Delhi: Shares of cement maker ACC rose by over 5 percent on Friday after the company reported 38.61 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The scrip gained 5.11 percent to Rs 1,647.30 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares jumped 5.13 percent to Rs 1,647.55.

ACC on Thursday reported 38.61 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 455.68 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2019 helped by an improvement in operating performance and sales.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 328.74 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from the operation was also up 7.83 percent to Rs 4,149.82 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,848.25 crore in the year-ago period.