Abertis agrees to sell Hispasat stake to Red Electrica for 949 million euros

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Tuesday Spanish toll road operator Abertis had agreed to sell its 89.7 percent stake in Hispasat to Red Electrica for 949 million euros ($1.1 billion).

In October, Atlantia and Spain's ACS completed a 16.5 billion-euro acquisition of Abertis.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer)

