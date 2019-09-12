AB InBev resumes exploring Budweiser listing two months after pulling out

(Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev
The company's Asia Pacific unit has resumed its application for the listing of a minority stake of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange <0388.HK>, it said on Thursday, adding no assurance can be given on whether the transaction will be completed.
AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, was aiming to sell as much as $9.8 billion in Budweiser stock to seek relief from its heavy debt burden before pulling out of the planned listing in July.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 05:05:37 IST