AB InBev resumes exploring Budweiser listing two months after pulling out

(Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Thursday it is continuing to explore an initial public offering in Hong Kong of its Asia Pacific unit, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd <1876.HK>, two months after saying it will not proceed with the planned listing.

The company's Asia Pacific unit has resumed its application for the listing of a minority stake of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange <0388.HK>, it said on Thursday, adding no assurance can be given on whether the transaction will be completed.

AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, was aiming to sell as much as $9.8 billion in Budweiser stock to seek relief from its heavy debt burden before pulling out of the planned listing in July.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.