July is approaching and it is the annual period for salaried individuals and taxpayers to submit their income tax returns. The deadline for filing the Income Tax Return for assessment year 2023-24 is 31 July 2023. Nevertheless, it is recommended to electronically file your ITR before the final due date. Having knowledge of the important dates related to taxation is crucial for taxpayers to avoid penalties, effectively manage their finances, meet filing deadlines, and stay informed about any changes in tax laws and regulations. Understanding the deadlines for tax payments, including advance tax payments and self-assessment tax payments, allows taxpayers to plan their finances strategically and avoid any legal or financial issues.

Additionally, staying updated with any revisions in tax laws and regulations is essential for accurately adhering to them. Having knowledge of the essential dates related to taxes enables taxpayers to effectively manage their finances, ensure adherence to tax regulations, and avoid negative financial and legal outcomes.

Important due dates associated with income tax for June 2023

Based on the tax calendar provided on the official website of the Income Tax Department, here are the significant dates for the month of June 2023:

7 June 2023

The deadline for depositing the tax deducted or collected for the month of May 2023 is 7 June. However, in the case of sums deducted or collected by a government office, the payment must be made to the Central Government on the same day, even without presenting an Income-tax Challan.

14 June 2023

The due date for providing the TDS Certificate for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S during April 2023 is set for 14 June. It is important to note that this applies to specified individuals as mentioned under section 194S.

15 June 2023

Due date for the submission of Form 24G by a government office if TDS/TCS for May 2023 has been paid without producing a challan. Quarterly TDS certificates (excluding salary payments) for the quarter ending in March 2023. The initial instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2024-25 is required to be paid. Issuance of tax deduction certificates to employees regarding salary paid and tax deducted during the financial year 2022-23. The deadline for filing a statement in Form No. 3BB by a stock exchange, specifically for transactions where client codes have been modified after registration in the system during May 2023, is fixed on 15 June. Providing a statement (in Form No. 64D) of income disbursed or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder for the preceding year 2022-23 is required.

29 June 2023

The deadline for electronically filing a statement (in Form No. 3CEK) by an eligible investment fund under section 9A, regarding its activities in the financial year 2022-23, is scheduled for 29 June.

30 June 2023

The deadline for submitting the combined challan and statement for tax deducted under section 194-IA in May 2023. The deadline for submitting the combined challan and statement for tax deducted under section 194-IB in May 2023. The deadline for submitting the combined challan and statement for tax deducted under section 194M in May 2023. Due date for submitting the challan-cum-statement for tax deducted under section 194S in May 2023. Filing the return for securities transaction tax for the financial year 2022-23. The banking company is required to submit a quarterly return indicating the non-deduction of tax at source from interest on time deposits for the quarter ending on 31 March 2023. Statement (in Form No. 64C) must be provided by an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) to unit holders, disclosing the income distributed during the preceding year 2022-23. The submission of a report by a recognised institution or public sector company under section 35AC (4)/(5) is mandatory for the fiscal year concluding on 31 March 2023. The deadline for providing the statement of income disbursed by a business trust to its unit holders during the fiscal year 2022-23. This statement is required to be furnished in Form No. 64B. Furnishing the Equalisation Levy statement for the financial year 2022-23. Deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar to prevent PAN from becoming inoperative.

