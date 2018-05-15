You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Aadhaar not mandatory for central govt employees to receive their pension, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

Business PTI May 15, 2018 14:01:30 IST

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is not mandatory for central government employees to get their pension, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has said.

In the 30th meeting of the Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies in New Delhi recently, he said Aadhaar is an additional facility to enable the use of technology for submission of life certificate without the need for visiting banks.

Representational image. News18

Representational image. News18

His assertion assumes significance as there were reports of some retired employees facing difficulty in getting the pension in the absence of Aadhaar linkage with their bank accounts.

The minister clarified that Aadhaar has not been made mandatory for getting the pension for government employees, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), that acts as identification and address proof.

There are about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners.

Singh cited various initiatives started by the central government for the welfare of its employees and pensioners.

"For instance, the minimum pension has been increased to Rs 9,000, the ceiling of gratuity has been increased to Rs 20 lakh, fixed medical allowance has been increased to Rs 1,000 per month," the minister said.

"Constant-attendance allowance has been increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,750 with effect from 1 July 2017. Some benefits relating to income-tax e.g. standard deduction, tax-rebate etc.on interest made available in the Finance Bill, 2018," he said.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 14:01 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores