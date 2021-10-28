This is why the festive season is the perfect time to jet back home or fly your folks to your new abode. As part of HDFC Bank Festive Treats, save up to 10% on flight ticket bookings with your HDFC Bank Credit/ Debit Cards and EASYEMI, through on popular booking platforms like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Goibibo and more.

The festive season is well on its way, and while every event has something unique, the common theme of being with loved ones and spending time with them is what makes this season special. With the last year was a tough one for many businesses who had to scale down and shut shop, the festivities bring an opportunity to not only give thoughtful gifts and meaningful experiences, but also enable businesses to get back on track and include them in the celebrations. Here is how you can make the festivities more memorable:

Fly home and surprise your family or fly them in

If you are a professional living independently or married and living in another city, nothing is better than reuniting with your family during the festive season. Coming back to that familiar aroma of laddoos and sweets, the glimmer of lights and colourful attire, and the comfort of your home is bliss. This is why the festive season is the perfect time to jet back home or fly your folks to your new abode. As part of HDFC Bank Festive Treats, save up to 10% on flight ticket bookings with your HDFC Bank Credit/ Debit Cards and EASYEMI, through on popular booking platforms like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Goibibo and more. You can also get up to 10x reward points on SmartBuy. Be sure to follow COVID-19 protocols when you travel.

Shower loved ones with thoughtful gifts

Festivals are synonymous with gift-giving, and if you know what items are on your loved ones' wish lists, this is the perfect time to give them what their heart desires. Whether it is a new smartphone for your dad, jewellery for your mom or a laptop for your sibling, you can make it all happen without burning a hole in your savings. HDFC Bank's Festive Treats makes this easy on your pocket by offering several discounts when shopping online or offline. Get up to 10% CashBack when using your HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards & EASYEMI when shopping online from sites like Amazon India. You can also get CashBack and Reward Points when shopping from PayZapp and SmartBuy.

Turn your wish lists into reality

Have you been thinking about giving your home a makeover for the festive season? Maybe you've made a wish list of all the new home appliances that can make life easy and more comfortable. Or perhaps you want to give your home a facelift with new furniture. With HDFC Bank's Festive Treats, you can opt for EasyEMI on a range of electronics. Enjoy no-cost EMIs + up to 27.5% CashBack on brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more! You can also avail of no-cost EMIs with your HDFC Bank Credit/ Debit Card when making in-store purchases from top furnishing brands like Home Town, Royal Oak, Damro and more.

Dine out with your friends

While spending quality time with family is important, you might also want to make plans with your closest friends. Since you probably haven't met them for a while or as often as you did in the past, enjoy the festivities together. Whether a dinner date at a fine-dining restaurant or a casual brunch with your BFF squad, your HDFC Bank Infinia and Diners Club Black Credit cards can let you unlock dining privileges under the Good Food Trail Program. Explore discounts of up to 30% in 2000+ premium restaurants and eateries.

With every purchase you make, Karo Har Dil Roshan and help businesses grow and light up their festive season as well.

Non-HDFC Bank customers who want to get in on the plethora of available offers can do so by opening a Savings Account instantly. To learn more about the different HDFC Bank Savings Accounts, click here.

This is a partnered post.