Looking for some online roulette action? We’ve analyzed dozens sites to bring you a curated list of the best roulette sites - with no false bonus promises or shady licensing information.

Our top picks feature the best online roulette variations, but also feature fair bonuses, an epic overall casino experience, and security reputations to put players at ease.

Below, we explain why Ignition is the best roulette site but also why the other online casinos that made our list and are worth your attention.

Let’s take a deeper look.

Best Roulette Sites

1. Ignition Casino – Best Roulette Site Overall

Pros

34 live dealer games

Welcome bonus up to $3,000

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

Low playthrough requirements

Fast, fee-free crypto cashouts

Cons

Not all specialty games available on mobile devices

If you’re looking for the best online roulette site overall you can’t go wrong with Ignition. Between their live roulette selection, their 5 online roulette games, and their wide variety of casino games, you’re virtually guaranteed to find what you’re after here.

Game Variety: 4.4/5

Players who sign up with Ignition can access 120 casino games in total, 34 of which include live dealer table games. You’ll find a dedicated live dealer roulette option, in tandem with 5 roulette games that are sure to keep you spinning.

However, if you’re not looking solely for online roulette games, you’ll be happy to know their betting library covers almost everything else. 8 virtual sports betting options, 56 online slots, and 7 games of bingo accompany keno, live poker, live baccarat, and live craps.

If you’re after a quick hand of poker, you can also play through Ignition’s 8 video poker variants.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.5/5

When you make your first deposit using the code IGWPCB100, you’ll qualify for a 100% match bonus up to $1,000. If you’re so inclined, you can redeem the same 100% match bonus with your second deposit.

Crypto players get an even better potential return on their investment - when you make your first two deposits through BTC, ETH, LTC, or Bitcoin Cash; you’ll qualify for a combined 300% match up to $3,000 using the code IGWPCB150.

Their low playthroughs bring this offer to life - their listed 25x wagering requirements are quite low for a bonus offer this large.

Banking Options: 4/5

Crypto players can make their deposits and withdraw their winnings through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Fiat players are slightly more limited in their banking options - you can only use credit cards and voucher payments to play roulette online here.

At Ignition you get fee-free, nearly instantaneous withdrawals through BTC, BCH, LTC, or ETH. On the other hand, fiat players are limited to cashing out via courier check or bank wire transfer.

Paper checks take a full 2 weeks to arrive at your doorstep, while bank wires take anywhere from 3-5 days to process.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Ignition doesn’t currently offer a native mobile app for iOS or Android devices. That said, their official site works flawlessly on smartphone web browsers.

We’d have given them a perfect ranking if their bingo and keno games were playable on mobile devices; but we’ll give them credit for optimizing the majority of their library.

2. BetOnline – Best Site for Online Roulette Tournaments

Pros

100% casino welcome bonus up to $1,000

Live roulette games plus Super 6

9 virtual roulette wheels

23 real-time sports betting categories

Low crypto playthrough

Cons

7.5% credit card fee

Comparatively high fiat casino playthrough

Players interested in finding a real-time sportsbook and casino rolled into one convenient site will love placing their wagers with BetOnline. You’ll also have the opportunity to sit in for live dealer roulette if you get bored with their 9 standard online roulette games.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

When you sign up with BetOnline, you’ll have a plethora of casino games at your disposal.

Their 365 traditional casino provisions break down across 265 high-RTP slots and nearly 100 table games (10 of which include a live dealer).

Of course, you’ll find live roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and Super 6 here. If you’re crunched for time, you can enjoy 9 roulette wheels at your leisure.

This isn’t just one of the best online roulette casinos - it’s a full-fledged, real-time online sportsbook. You’ll have the opportunity to wager on money lines, straight bets, futures, and daily specials across 23 different betting markets.

Whether you’re a fan of Rocket League or even greyhound betting, you’ll find competitive odds that fit your preferences here.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.2/5

BetOnline boasts sportsbook and casino-specific welcome bonuses for new sign-ups. That said, crypto bettors can take advantage of a much lower casino playthrough than fiat players.

Fiat players can use the code BOLCASINO to claim their 100% initial match bonus up to $1,000. This particular offer comes attached to 30x wagering requirements.

Crypto bettors can use the code CRYPTO100 to claim the same 100% match bonus up to $1,000. Just for making your wagers with one of their 10 accepted cryptocurrencies, you’ll only have to meet a 14x casino playthrough.

We also appreciated the generosity of their sportsbook welcome bonus. Fiat and crypto players can use the code BOL1000 to claim their 50% match bonus up to $1,000 upon making their first wager. You’ll only have to meet their listed 10x wagering requirements to cash out.

Banking Options: 4.1/5

Fiat and crypto players have 19 secure payment methods at their disposal. Most notably, BetOnline accepts and pays out via 10 forms of crypto – you can use BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, and USDC.

Fiat bettors can make their deposits through credit card, MoneyGram, bank wire transfer, RIA, or eCheck.

As we’d expect here, crypto players can take advantage of instant, fee-free cashouts.

Unfortunately, fiat players are limited to credit card, bank wire, and courier check withdrawals. That said, you should go through crypto to avoid BetOnline’s 7.5% credit card withdrawal fee.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

BetOnline doesn’t host a native mobile application for iOS or Android devices.

However, we applaud their dedication towards mobile compatibility – their 365 casino provisions and 23 sports betting categories are easily accessible through their optimized website.

We didn’t encounter any lag playing here. Additionally, we found it easy and quick to begin placing one-tap wagers while on the go - arguably the fastest of our best online roulette sites.

3. 7Bit Casino – Best Online Roulette Bonuses

Pros

4-tiered welcome package up to 5 BTC

Initial deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC

One of the best Bitcoin casino sites

16 virtual roulette wheels

Low deposit limits

1,200+ online slots

Fee-free, fast payouts across the board

Cons

Comparatively high 40x playthrough

No live roulette for US players

7Bit puts a decent pile of Bitcoin on the table for new sign-ups. New players can enjoy redeeming up to 5 BTC over their first 4 deposits. If you’re after an initial match, you can claim up to 1.5 BTC in bonus funds alongside your 100 free spins.

Game Variety: 3.9/5

Of 7Bit’s 1,288 casino provisions over 90% of them are online slots. While this is great news for slot lovers, if you’re a strictly table games player there could be better options here.

That said, 7Bit has an ample table gaming selection in store. While US players can’t access live dealer roulette here; they can enjoy 16 high-quality virtual roulette wheels in between slots sessions.

If you’re looking for a change of scenery, you’ll have the opportunity to wager across 14 video poker variants, 17 games of online blackjack, 11 baccarat tables, 3 games of bingo, and keno.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.6/5

Once again, crypto players get the longer end of the stick here. If you’re looking for the biggest welcome package we’ve come across, you should opt into 7Bit’s 4-tiered bonus that can get you up to 5 BTC in additional funds.

Your first deposit will be credited with $100 or 1.5 BTC, and you’ll get 100 free spins for your trouble. When you use the code 2DEP with your second deposit, you’ll receive a 50% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC or $100.

Using the code 3DEP with your third deposit can get you another 50% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC or $200. Finally, when you use the code 4DEP with your fourth deposit, you’ll be credited with a 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC or $100.

Regardless of your currency preference, you’ll have to contend with a 40x playthrough to cash out on your winnings.

Banking Options: 4.2/5

Crypto players can make their deposits, claim 7Bit’s Welcome Package, and receive their winnings through Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, USDT, and TRX.

Fiat players can place their wagers here using their credit card, Skrill, NeoSurf, Neteller, PaySafeCard, Rapid Banking Transfer, ecoPayz, Zimpler, and Interac.

We also liked their low deposit limits - you’ll only need to put down $10 in cash or 0.0005 BTC to claim your initial match and reload bonuses.

Crypto payouts are fee-free and processed within 1 hour.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Although 7Bit doesn’t offer any sort of native mobile app, their site is fully optimized for mobile devices. Their 1,200+ online slots, 16 online roulette wheels, and all their specialty provisions work flawlessly on smartphones.

We didn’t run into any lag or suffer with slow loading speeds, even when pulling up 4 games at a time.

4. CSGOEmpire – Best Themed Roulette Site

Pros

Full-fledged banking menu

Daily free spins for new sign-ups

Simplistic layout and user interface

Works flawlessly on mobile devices

Tons of eSports betting options

Cons

Very little gaming variety

Only accepts 2 forms of cryptocurrency

If you’re looking for a no-nonsense place to make your online roulette wagers with one click in a simplified environment, then look no further than this futuristic online casino based on Counter Strike Global Offensive.

Game Variety: 3.6/5

CSGOEmpire has a very specific audience in mind. They offer a very limited selection of casino games; but their library is strictly dedicated towards veteran roulette players.

Their online roulette game is actually a simplified version with just 3 bet options, paying up to 14x per win. You can also participate in “match betting”, which allows players to wager across hundreds of eSports tournaments.

Although we couldn’t give CSGOEmpire a perfect ranking in this department, their commitment to their target audience is virtually unmatched.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

CSGOEmpire does their bonuses a bit differently – instead of distributing set amounts of money, they give out free “cases” to everyone who signs up.

That said, their bonuses present just as much of a gamble as their actual gaming library. Although you’ll get a free bonus case just for signing up, that case could be worth anywhere from $1 to $1,400 when you spin their bonus wheel.

Players who play online roulette can redeem free “cases” every day just by placing wagers.

If you pride yourself on beating the odds, you’ll love having your daily chance to win up to $1,400 with one lucky spin.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Players can make their deposits here using “skins”, their Visa/MasterCard/Discover credit card, ecoPayz, Jeton, UnionPay, G2A, PayPal, and more. Although they list approximately 20 banking options on their site; they only accept 2 forms of crypto.

They currently accept and pay out via Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

“Skins” can be acquired using fiat or cryptocurrency through Steam. You’ll also need to create a Steam account in order to play online roulette here.

There’s also no minimum deposit required to claim your daily free spins here; although their maximum allowable bet limit is capped at 100,000 coins ($100).

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

CSGO Empire’s simplistic user interface works well on smartphones – you’ll find yourself wagering on eSports tournaments, enjoying head-to-head coin flip bets, and sitting in for live roulette games no matter where you are.

Additionally, their mobile site is optimized for smaller screens. We didn’t run into any lag or suffer with slow loading speeds playing roulette games; and their entire site is incredibly easy to navigate.

5. Bitstarz – Best Crypto Roulette Site

Pros

Accepts 6 forms of cryptocurrency

684 crypto-exclusive titles

3,524 provably fair casino games

8 roulette games

100% initial match bonus up to 1 BTC

200 free spins in total

Low deposit limits

Cons

No live dealer roulette for US players

Some games don’t work on mobile

Bitstarz has thousands of crypto-exclusive titles in store for players that think they’ve seen everything iGaming has to offer. Additionally, they’ve won 6 different awards that praise their vast selection of casino games and their generous promo offers.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Players who sign up with Bitstarz will find upwards of 3,500 casino games to enjoy. Although the majority of those games are traditional online slots; Bitstarz also hosts 684 unique, crypto-exclusive titles.

Unfortunately, US-based players won’t be able to access any live dealer roulette games here. If this isn’t a dealbreaker for you, you’ll still have 8 online roulette wheels and hundreds of additional table games at your fingertips.

Veteran gamblers who think they’ve seen it all will also love their constantly updated selection of exciting new games.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

Just for making a new account with Bitstarz, you’ll get 20 free spins to test the waters before you put down any real money.

However, when you make your first qualifying deposit here, you’ll be credited with a 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC or 100 USDT. You’ll also receive 180 additional free spins over your first 9 days as a registered player.

In order to cash out here, you’ll have to meet Bitstarz’ 40x listed wagering requirements.

Banking Options: 3.8/5

We have to clarify that in many countries Bitstarz is a crypto-only casino, so if you’re looking to deposit with credit cards or an e-wallet you may be out of luck.

That said, they make it easy for new sign-ups to purchase crypto directly through their site. If you’re up for it, you can use your credit card or any number of e-wallets to invest in some Bitcoin.

Once you get past this hurdle, you’ll be able to make your deposits and receive your winnings through Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Tether (USDT).

You can expect fee-free crypto withdrawals when you place your wagers here, and they have also got some of the fastest payouts in the business clocking in at less than 7 minutes.

Mobile Compatibility: 3.9/5

Bitstarz doesn’t host a native mobile app, but their website is fully optimized for mobile devices. Even if your smartphone is older than usual, you won’t have any problems placing your wagers while you’re on-the-go.

However, we couldn’t give them perfect marks in this department because many of their crypto-exclusive titles aren’t optimized for mobile betting.

That said, the vast majority of their games (including their 8 online roulette wheels) work flawlessly through their mobile website.

6. Wild Casino - Most Payment Methods to Play Roulette Online

Pros:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and four other cryptocurrencies accepted

Multiple online roulette variations are available

Welcome bonus spread across first five deposits

Good bonus variety

Cons:

High rollover requirements for crypto bonus

No live chat functionality

7. Slots.lv - Best Roulette Site for Jackpots

Pros:

36 jackpot slots to choose from

Live dealer roulette

MySlots Rewards program

High jackpots

Cons:

Small amount of deposit options

Dated design

8. Las Atlantis - Best Online Roulette User Experience

Pros:

Six different welcome bonuses for new players

Quality user experience

European, French, and American roulette

Exceptional design

Cons:

Lack of promotional variety

Comparatively slow withdrawal times

9. Cafe Casino - Best Roulette Website for Specialty Games

Pros:

15+ specialty games available

150+ slots to choose from

Fast Bitcoin payments

Great community support

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements

Poor design

10. BigSpin Casino - Best Roulette Game Variety

Pros:

Unique online roulette variants like New Roulette

2 live roulette games

7 game categories

Beginner-friendly

Cons:

Outdated design

No search functions

How We Picked the Best Roulette Online Sites

Bonus Offers

Bonus offers are an effective way of attracting new customers, and each best online roulette site knows this. That’s why we’ve gone through their terms and conditions and see which ones offer the best value.

Payment Flexibility

We look into the payment and withdrawal methods allowed by each online roulette site, as well as the terms attached to them. Then, we pick the best online casino sites that accept various methods such as credit cards, eWallets, and cryptocurrencies. Fast payouts are a plus too.

Variety of Games and Providers

A large and exciting casino game selection is crucial for an online casino to make it to our list. We also take a look into the software providers featured on a site. Online casinos powered by the best iGaming providers are guaranteed to give you a memorable gambling experience.

Navigation and Mobile Compatibility

Almost every online casino has some type of supported mobile platform, either as an app or mobile-friendly site. However, not all of them give you the best user experience to match the desktop version - that’s why we only select online casinos that work flawlessly on the go.

Top Roulette Sites - FAQ

Is Roulette the Only Casino Game Offered by These Online Casinos?

No. This article focuses on people who want to play online roulette, but all the casinos on our list have multiple games.

You will find that online casinos offer slot games, as well as other forms of table games such as blackjack and live dealer games.

Certain casinos also have "specialities" such as bingo, arcade games, and scratchcards.

Which Is the Best Variation of Roulette for a New Player?

There are several types of roulette games offered at online roulette casinos. American roulette and European roulette are the most common variations. There are other alternatives, such as French roulette, mini roulette, and multi wheel roulette.

As a new player, it's important to practice often with demo games and learn the basic rules of the simplest variations - that's why American, and European versions might be best suited to beginners.

What Differences are there Between European, French, and American Roulette?

The main difference between these roulette games pertains to the number of zeroes (aka green pockets).

European roulette has a single 0 and a house edge of 2.70. Meanwhile, American roulette has a 0 and a 00 or double-zero which gives the house an edge of 5.26.

The French version also has a single 0, but unlike the European variation, it will pay half the bet back to the players if the ball lands on 0, which reduces the house edge to 1.35.

What's the Difference Between Live Dealer Roulette and Normal Online Roulette?

At normal sites, you play online roulette against the computer in a completely digital roulette space that might not have features that distinguish them from classic roulette.

In live dealer roulette, you play roulette for real money by streaming a live video with a real-life dealer who will spin the wheel and take the bets, while also interacting with other real-life players giving you a closer feel of being at a true, real-life casino.

Can I Play Roulette Games at Online Casinos Without Paying or Registering?

Some online casinos allow visitors to test their games, including free roulette games, without registration. Be mindful that this might not apply to all roulette games, nor can you play the live dealer versions without registering or making a real-life money deposit.

Where is the Best Place to Play Roulette Online?

When choosing an online roulette site, it's important to look out for a site with a good catalog of roulette games and other casino games if possible. This is because it is easier to keep your funds in a particular casino you trust and like.

Also, if you're going to play with real money, we recommend choosing a site with various payment options like SuperSlots, or different bonuses like BetOnline and Ignition.

Top 5 Online Roulette Sites - Comparison

We went deep in explaining the best roulette sites online, but here’s a simplified version of what we’ve just learned to help narrow things down further, and get those roulette games up and running quickly.

Ignition Casino: A fantastic online casino with an equally reputable poker room. This is one of the most varied live dealer casinos online, and the rollover requirements are lower than average. First depositors get 100% up to $1000 both in the casino and poker room.

BetOnline: The 14x rollover requirements make this the easiest bonus to work off. There’s a very legit table games menu here, as well as one of the best sportsbooks online. New players get 100% up to $1000 in the casino, with a separate sportsbook bonus for the same amount.

7Bit Casino: 7Bit’s massive casino games menu includes nearly 20 online roulette games, though on the whole this is a slot lover’s paradise. This cryptocurrency casino also gives one of the biggest bonuses online, with a chance to make up to 5 BTC over your first four deposits.

CSGOEmpire: This unique online casino based on the famous video game of the same name runs a simplified roulette game that runs flawlessly on mobiles. First depositors can take a spin of their wheel and earn up to $1400 in bonus money.

Bitstarz: Another crypto casino with an insane casino games library, with an ever-refreshed new games menu. When playing roulette you’ll find around a dozen roulette games. First time depositors get up to 1 BTC credited, plus 20 free spins just for signing up.

How to Get Started at the Best Roulette Sites

Getting started with any online gambling site can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re new to the world of online gambling. That’s why we’ve created a simple, step-by-step guide for you to follow as you sign up with Ignition.

Make a new player account

On Ignition’s website; you’ll see a bright orange “Join” button at the top of your screen.

After you click on it, fill out any requested personal information (including your full name and email address). Once you’re done with that, click on the orange “Register” button to continue.

Check your email inbox

Now, you’ll need to check your inbox for a verification link from Ignition. If you don’t see an email from their site within a couple minutes, check your “spam” folder.

After you find their email, click “Confirm My Account” to verify your personal information.

Enter the cashier and deposit

Make your first deposit of $20 or more to get started placing your wagers. If you wish to deposit less; you can put down a minimum of $10, but you won’t be able to claim a welcome bonus.

If you’re betting with cash, be sure to enter the promo code IGWPCB100 when making your deposit. This grants you a 100% match bonus up to $1,000.

Crypto bettors should enter the code IGWPCB150 before making their first deposit - this code allows BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH players to redeem their 300% match bonus up to $3,000.

Still Looking for the Best Roulette Sites?

There are hundreds upon hundreds of online roulette sites vying for your attention, but only a select few deserve your hard-earned money. We hope our mini-reviews helped you choose the best roulette site for your betting preferences.

Although finding the perfect place to play online roulette is an individual process, if you’re still having trouble making your final decision, we’d like to circle back and recommend Ignition.

They were our #1 overall pick for their top-tier gaming library, their generous welcome bonuses attached to low playthroughs, and their fee-free cashouts.

However, we’d encourage you to give any of our top-reviewed, best roulette sites a fair shot. Most importantly, remember to have fun, set spending limits, and play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling, in any form, is a risky endeavor as nothing's 100% certain. With this in view, we don't have to remind you that "Responsible Gambling" must be practiced at all times. While gambling might come off as fun, it mustn't become a substitute for resolving financial problems.

If you feel you're nearing the confines of problem gambling or you know someone who is, directing a call to the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 should be your next course of action. With advisors on the ground to deliver excellent advice on gambling-related activities, this entertainment form is sure to become safer for you and your loved ones. Also, the fact that casino sites and their offerings are for those aged 18 and above shouldn't be relegated to the background.

Our main goal is to craft player-supported reviews, and thus, we might receive a commission from the iGaming entities that earn a mention on our site. Nonetheless, this doesn't make the slightest difference in our casino ratings, as we make sure to rank those that guarantee you an excellent experience playing roulette in every aspect.

To get resources that shed light on online gambling, paying a visit to these organizations is beneficial:

