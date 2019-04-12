Your dream of owning a OnePlus 6T has never been closer to coming true!

It’s 2019, and you can hardly look around at a bus stop, metro or out of your car window without seeing India’s most loved phone brand - OnePlus. While it's only been in India since late 2014, it has aggressively made its way to the top and now rules a large share of the market, along with being one of the top choices for smartphone users.

This isn’t surprising in the least, thanks to its premium hardware, clean software and user-friendly interface that made some of the most critical smartphone experts sit up and take notice. The reason for this is simple - a feature-rich OS packed into a fantastically designed phone at a very affordable price point. Sounds too good to be true, right?

So, let’s zoom in for a closer look at some of the best features of one of the current top-selling devices on the market today - the OnePlus 6T!

A snazzy in-display fingerprint sensor with cool ‘stripe’ or ‘wave’ animation.

Three position alert slider that toggles between ring/vibrate/silent that also allows you to have the phone mute all media - especially handy at night time.

The super-fast and very helpful OnePlus Switch feature (part of the set up) or the app which can transfer images, SMS, call history, and apps all over WiFi, so your new phone is up and running in no time.

Extensive theme options including one with a customisable accent colour.

Quick gestures that you can configure to toggle between features or open apps directly when the phone is asleep. e.g. writing ‘V’ can turn the flashlight on or off.

Read for long hours without hurting your eyes with this special mode - in peace with a unique reading mode feature that checks ambient light and applies a filter that makes this advanced OLED screen feel like an eReader.

We could go on and on, but in addition to these, one of its biggest strong points is its ability to conquer the mobile gaming world. This makes sure that this innovative company has almost perfected the smartphone experience!

Now, for a limited time period, this dream-come-true smartphone can be yours at an unbelievably discounted price thanks to Amazon.in’s Fab Phones Fest. With massive discounts on smartphones like the 6T, right now it is the cheapest it’s ever been! What are you waiting for?

Get Rs. 3,000 off on OnePlus 6T (6 + 128GB) or Rs 4,000 off on both (8 + 128 GB) and (8 + 256 models. Have an HDFC Debit or Credit Card? That will get you an instant 10% bank discount. You can even exchange your old phone at the best value ever!

The Amazon.in Fab Phones Fest starts at midnight on April 11 and ends at 11:59 pm on April 13. That’s a small window of opportunity you don’t want to miss. So click here & get your hands on one of the most popular phones in the country… at the best price ever!

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.