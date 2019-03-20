You can make a contribution this World Water Day by changing the way you wash your dishes

This World Water Day, one change can help you save the environment, save thousands of litres of water, hundreds of hours of time and huge amounts of effort and hassle; all by eliminating one boring, repetitive task: washing the dishes.

Dishing The Dirt

Washing dishes is one of the most dreaded household chores: it’s wet, messy and time-consuming. Cleaning off dirt, grease and food remnants can be disgusting, to say the least – even TV advertisements have trouble glamorising the job. What’s worse, an average household’s worth of manual dishwashing uses a wasteful 50-60 litres of water in one go! Are you OK with wasting so much water daily?

The Bosch Dishwasher: A domestic hero & eco-warrior

While manual dishwashing downs thousands of litres of water every year – over 20,000 litres if washing for about an hour a day – the Bosch Dishwasher uses a modest 9.5 litres for its entire wash cycle. That same hours’ worth of scrubbing and drying pots, pans, cutlery and crockery is cut down to a mere 10 minutes of loading and unloading the machine. No need to even rinse off dishes before loading the dishwasher – just discard leftovers and place into the machine.

The Half Load Programme further gives you the chance to save water with an option of using considerably less water for a smaller load. This way, you don’t need to wait for the dishes to pile up to justify doing the washing.

International Standards, Indian-Specific Design

Bosch dishwashers are specially designed for Indian usage – be it getting out stubborn stains from desi khaana or cleaning Indian items like stainless crockery and milk pots. A special programme called ‘Intensive Kadhai’ is designed solely for India’s unique cooking and serving dishes, as well as those recipes that boast strong and thick (and sometimes brightly coloured) oils and masalas. You are guaranteed spotless and clean dishes that are up to 99.9% germ and bacteria free as the machine heats up water to 70 degrees Celsius for impeccable hygiene standards.

For A Good Cause

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, about 3 out of 10 people in the world lack access to easily available, safe water in their homes. That is approximately 2.1 billion people who do not have safe water to use at home worldwide.

Not wasting water is an environmental and social cause that should be taken seriously by all. According to a report, in over 40 countries, one-fifth of people drink water from sources that are contaminated. Access to clean water is a privilege and we should be prudent with it. The Bosch Dishwasher is a big step in the right direction to marking World Water Day by pledging to use thousands of litres of less water yearly on dishes.

