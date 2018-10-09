When you gotta shop this festive season, you gotta go Flipkart!

It’s that time of the year again. Yes, it’s the festive season, and then there’s something huge coming your way— Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, from October 10-14. The massive discount festival takes place right before the festive season kicks off with unparalleled offers on home appliances, electronics, furniture and more. Flipkart has gone all out on the offers front: No cost credit card EMI, debit card EMI, exchange offers, extended warranties, scheduled delivery and Installation, and if you are an HDFC Bank customer you get a 10% instant discount with HDFC Credit and Debit Cards. So if you are thinking of junking that rusty old TV or doing up your swanky new pad, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the top must-have appliances on your shopping list.

1. Mi LED Smart TV 4A

You don’t need to shell out a couple of grand to pay for movie tickets any more. Your own living room is your movie theatre thanks to the Mi LED Smart TV 4A. Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail with their 920 x 1080 Full HD. Enjoy booming sound with the 20W speaker outfit. The television is equipped with 3 HDMI and 3 USB ports which allows you to connect multiple devices at a time. Priced at INR 20,999, it won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

2. Flipkart SmartBuy Prima 1250 W Steam Iron

Ironing clothes will no longer be a chore. The elegant lightweight Flipkart SmartBuy dry iron will give your formals that flawless crisp finish. The iron simply glides over your clothes without pulling or wrinkling them. Priced at INR 715, this product comes with a 2-year warranty and a non-stick Teflon coated soleplate.

3. Whirlpool 265 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator

The festive season calls for a lot of celebration and that means a whole lot of food. Your regular fridge won’t cut it during Dussehra celebrations and night-long Diwali parties. The stylish Whirlpool 265 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator is the answer to your problem. The 6th sense DeepFreeze Technology cools bottles up to 40% faster and makes ice up to 50% faster. The 3-star rating ensures your energy bills remain low. And did we mention it’s only priced at INR 19,990? Cheers!

4. Voltas 1.2 Ton 5 Star BEE Rating 2018 Inverter AC

Summer may have ended but October has just arrived. You can’t escape the unforgivable heat outside but you can rest assured that you can come back to cooler climes. The Voltas 1.2 ton air conditioner provides instant cooling even at 52-degree Celsius. The filtration process removes all the allergens, odours and harmful particles and allows circulation of fresh, clean air. The R410a refrigerant is eco-friendly and the 35 dB indoor noise will make you sleep like a baby. All at a delightful price of INR 34,999.

5. iFFALCON Certified Android (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV

Looking for an affordable option for your gaming needs? How about the world’s first 32-inch, HD-ready, Google-certified Android TV? The iFFALCON smart TV sports the latest version of Android (8.0 Oreo) Google Voice Search, App Store, Youtube, T- Cast, Netflix, Filmbox Live, Yupp TV and comes with a pre-installed browser. The TV is available at a steal for only INR 13,499.

6. LG 6.2 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Washing clothes is an exhausting daily affair. If only there was a machine that could do it all for you at the click of a button. But there is! This fully automatic washing machine comes equipped with Turbo Drum, Punch + 3 Pulsator and Smart Filter technology that keeps your clothes fresh, clean and free from harmful bacteria. This washing machine also comes with an air dry system which removes moisture in the washing machine and prevents the inner tub from getting mouldy. Priced at INR 15,999, this machine will make laundry seem like a breeze.

7. IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven

This convection microwave oven from IFB ensures you spend more time with your kids and less time poring over a hot stove. Features like Multi-stage Cooking, Combination Cooking, Keep Warm, and ten Auto Cook Menus bring out your inner Masterchef and the Steam Clean and Deodorize keeps the machine germ and odour-free. This affordable ( INR 8,999) appliance can take care of all your baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking needs. Bon appetit!

8. Livpure LIV-PEP-PRO-PLUS+ 7 L RO + UV +UF Water Purifier

Gone are the days when boiling water was enough to guarantee safe, drinking water. With the number of pollutants these days, one can never be too safe. The Livpure water purifier puts water under a seven-stage purification which guarantees the complete removal of pollutants. This water purifier also enhances the taste of water by removing volatile organic impurities from it. What you get is safe, odour and chemical-free drinking water. It also comes with a 7-litre storage tank in case of power cuts and water shortages. Priced at INR 10,499, this appliance guarantees you and your family peace of mind.

Quality doesn’t have to mean sky-high prices. Brighten up your home with Flipkart’s range of top-quality appliances without breaking the bank. Check out more deals on TVs and appliances here. Here’s to a Happy Dussehra and a prosperous Diwali!

This is a partnered post.