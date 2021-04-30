Watch The Inspiring Stories Of Celebrities Who’ve Poured Their Heart Into Building Their Dream Homes

There’s something about looking at beautiful homes that can inspire us to take charge and make a change in our own surroundings as well. What could be better than to look at some beautiful homes and take inspiration from them to perhaps re-imagine your own house as lockdown-like restrictions come back in force across most of the country.

Which is where Asian Paints’ series ‘Where The Heart Is’, a show that features celebrities talking about their houses along with their best corner, the aesthetics, colours and everything that went into the making of their dream home is an easy suggestion to make. Here’s why you need to watch this heart-warming series, now in its fourth season.

Rajkummar Rao:

With a perfect blend of earthy tones and vibrant colours, actor Rajkummar’s home balances vivid energy and natural light and is meant to bring peace to the actor when he returns home after a long day.

Tamannaah Bhatia :

With muted colours, textured walls and floors, Tamannaah Bhatia’s home is an epitome of beauty and simplicity as well as a far cry from her glamorous roles. Not to mention the details and aesthetics that are enough to wow anyone and everyone.

Anita Dongre :

Anita Dongre’s home exudes calm and peace with its plentiful natural light, lush green garden and minimal yet graceful décor. Indeed, the fashion icon’s spacious bungalow is a piece of art in and of itself.

Shankar Mahadevan:

Shankar Mahadevan’s holiday home is set in the countryside next to a running stream. This tranquil abode with its high ceilings, mix and match of colours and adorable two dogs make the space as eclectic as Mahadevan’s music.

Smriti Mandhana :

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s tastefully decorated house with its muted colours, textured walls, and clean lines exhibits simplicity and serenity at each corner. Maintaining the perfect balance between her play and family time, her home showcases a blend of memories and achievements and is a treat to walk through.

Shakti Mohan & Mukti Mohan :

From their terrace to their wide big hall used for dance practice and their personal rooms, the dazzling duo Shakti and Mukti Mohan’s home feels as personal and special as the duo.

Covered in subtle colours and earthy tones, it stands in stark contrast with their electrifying performances.

At a time when we’re all back inside our own homes fighting the second wave of COVID-19 , watching this series is a reminder of just how peaceful and beautiful each of our homes can be, celebrity or not.

So, go ahead and watch the entire season of ‘Where The Heart Is’ here.

This is a Partnered Post