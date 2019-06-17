Volkswagen's World Cup campaign has people all around the world cheering for Team India

Cricket has the power to transcend the many diversities of our nation and unite us all into one. It is the ultimate religion that triumphs over all and connects people to support their national team. With the world’s biggest cricketing tournament gaining momentum, India is all is set to glue their eyes to their TVs.

Sports has always played an integral part in Volkswagen business. It displays passion, excitement, inspiration and the incredible sportsman spirit. With this compassionate feeling in mind, Volkswagen India, a brand that signifies German excellence launched a special Cup Edition for its carlines – Polo, Ameo and Vento.

The Cup Edition being a symbol of fandom and sportsmanship reflects the fever of cricket by adorning leatherette upholstery with special blue-white piping and special side decals with fender badges.

With the aim to reinstate the cheer and offer a fun-to-drive experience to its customers this sports season, the Cup Edition models are now available across all Volkswagen showrooms in India.

To further fuel the excitement of cricket fans, Volkswagen started the #GermanyCheersForIndia campaign to bring India and Germany together for the love of cricket. The campaign started off on May 27th with Volkswagen India releasing a teaser film on its digital media platforms. It featured an exuberant cheer for the Indian cricket team in the background score and the highlights of the Cup Edition in visuals.

Introducing the Cup Edition. Our tribute to the spirit of sports and its ability to unite people across countries. Join in the cheer as #GermanyCheersForIndia 🇮🇳#WorldCup2019 #VWCupEdition #Volkswagen #VolkswagenIndia pic.twitter.com/Jqe4Z0DCLz — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) June 1, 2019

Following this, Thomas Muller, the legendary football player, came out in support of India and took to Twitter to wish the Indian team all the luck for the World Cup 2019. He wore the blue Indian jersey and tagged Virat Kohli, the Indian team captain while sending him best wishes.

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

Virat Kohli is also a die-hard fan of Die Mannschaft and has been seen wishing the Germany football team on multiple occasions in the past. The tweet escalated in no time and got a huge engagement from the supporters of both countries. To further extend the fan reach and take the excitement up a notch, cricket icons Shikhar Dhawan and Harsha Bhogle were looped in the conversation and they whole-heartedly appreciated Muller’s tweet.

It feels great to have a world champion cheering for us to conquer the world. Thank you @esmuellert_ for cheering for #TeamIndia and thank you @volkswagenindia for starting the cheer. #GermanyCheersForIndia #WorldCup2019 #VWCupedition #VolkswagenIndia @bhogleharsha — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 4, 2019

The huge fan base and unprecedented support from Germany made the campaign viral on social media garnering over 16,000 retweets and 77,000 likes on Thomas Muller’s tweet alone. In fact, #GermanyCheersForIndia campaign was seen trending on twitter for almost four hours the day he tweeted.

While the cricket mania is spreading like wildfire, we cannot thank Volkswagen India enough for bringing two seemingly different countries together and achieving the unthinkable through #GermanyCheersForIndia. The outstanding campaign has left us fans brimming with enthusiasm and more love for the sport.

